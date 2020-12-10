Ground broken on Principal Pavilion

MASON CITY, Iowa - It's a dream that's been a little over two decades in the making. About a year from right now, the sweet sounds of music will be eminating from the site of the brand new Principal Pavilion in Downtown Mason City.

On Wednesday, a groundbreaking ceremony was held for the pavilion, which will feature indoor and outdoor stages designed for live music and performances, and will be the new home of the Mason City Municipal Band. Band director Russ Kramer is one of several committee members that have been planning for the site for many years.

"I can't wait to have summer show up where we can be in here and have the band playing."

He commends the site's location at the north entrance to Southbridge Mall, which came after studying other potential locations, and the design that will make it beneficial for acoustics.

"We don't have a lot of sound carrying out. By having the overhang above us, and with a bit of an alcove, that's going to help acoustically with what's happening. The setting itself is beautiful, and this is going to make it even better."

Kramer feels the pavilion will help keep the rich tradition of music in North Iowa alive.

"To have a new home for us nearly 100 years after our first shell was built, this is a testament to our community of how important music is to everyone."

Construction will begin immediately, and is expected to be completed next fall. Principal Financial Foundation obtained the naming rights for the pavilion.