Ground broken on Mason City Skywalk

MASON CITY, Iowa - Another piece of the River City Renaissance project is finally coming to fruition.

Ground has officially been broken on the roughly $1.6 million Skywalk that will connect Music Man Square to the yet-to-be constructed Hyatt Place hotel in the south parking lot of Southbridge. As a result, part of Delaware Avenue is down to one lane, and visitors to the Square are asked to enter through the South Pennsylvania Avenue entrance.

Work is expected to take about 12 months. Meanwhile, city officials expect closing on the financial portion of the hotel to be soon, with construction expected to begin shortly thereafter.