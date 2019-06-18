Clear
Ground and water searches fail to locate missing man

Lawrence Lawrence "Larry" Howlett

Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office continues to ask for help finding him.

Posted: Jun 18, 2019 3:56 PM
Updated: Jun 18, 2019 3:56 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – The investigation continues into the disappearance of a man in Cerro Gordo County.

Lawrence “Larry” Howlett was reported missing on June 8 after last being seen June 1 at the Camp at the Woods campground in Rock Falls. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says ground and water searches have now been conducted in the area where Howlett was last seen.

Howlett is described as a 48-year-old white male, 5’5’’ and weighing about 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jean shorts, a gray tank top, and tan work boots. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 641-421-3000.

