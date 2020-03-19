Clear
Grocery stores keeping up with demand

Store stockers are working on filling up their shelves as quick as possible

Posted: Mar 19, 2020 1:45 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - You may have seen images of barren store shelves playing out at many major retailers across the country. Where you can normally find the essentials are practically gone, with stockers trying to keep up.

Rhonda Dedor is shopping for her 90 year-old mother.

"I'd rather have her stay at home and not go out."

So far, she's been able to find the items she's needed.

"I'm a planner and I know what I'm going to eat everyday for the rest of the week. I have my groceries in the house for 2-3 weeks already."

For friends, it's a different story.

"One friend of a friend couldn't find toilet paper in the store, so he went online and bought 200 rolls. That's a lifetime supply!"

Randy Black has seen more aisles start to run low.

"All different milks, the bread, bananas, produce, a lot of those staple items are pretty much out everywhere."

He recently went shopping at Hy-Vee, and has seen just how quickly items are flying off the shelf.

"They know that your main staples are bread, butter, eggs, but it was going pretty fast. Those guys were working their tails off trying to fill stuff. As fast as they fill it, they're pulling it off the shelf."

If you're planning to go to the store soon, he advises shoppers to be patient, shop reasonably, and refrain from hoarding.

"They're dealing with you day in and day out. They're dealing with stress...and also taking care of their families as well. People need to realize that if it's not on the shelf, it's not their fault."

And also helping our neighbors.

"That's what I hope we turn out to be, is caring and giving and taking care of your fellow being. We're all in this together."

