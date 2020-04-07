Message from swamped grocery store workers: 'Everyone's working together, so we will get through it'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Grocery stores remain open during the pandemic to provide people with food. The essential employees who work at the grocery stores are continuing to work hard to keep the public safe and healthy.

Those who work at People's Food Co-op in Rochester are making sure the store is sanitized.

Facilities Manager Tom Borell says it's a lot more work.

"It's chaotic but we're gonna get through it," Borell said. "Everyone's working together, so we will get through it."

They clean baskets after every use, sanitize carts every couple hours, and wipe down high-touch areas every few hours. Some of those areas include counter tops, door handles, and pin pads.

It's in addition to the store having gloves, wipes, and hand sanitizer by the door.

Employees also put lines on the ground, both to mark social distancing and direct people which way to go in the aisles.

Borell said the 90 people who work at the co-op have definitely stepped up during the pandemic.

"We've had some who actually started just before this all went down," Borell said. "They've jumped right in and helped out with everyone else. We've been very proud of our team, they've been a great group."

There are things you can do as shoppers including not spending a lot of time browsing, minimizing the number of people shopping with you, and utilizing curbside pick-up if needed.