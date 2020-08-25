Grocery store chain paying more cash bonuses to pandemic workers

BOONE, Iowa – Fareway will make a second round of cash bonus payments to front line employees.

The Fareway Family Front Line Plan will pay up to $500 to each hourly employee that worked in July or August and was still on the job as of August 22.

“As 2020 continues to present challenges, we are incredibly grateful for the efforts of our employees,” says Fareway President and CEO Reynolds W. Cramer. “Throughout our communities, Fareway employees have offered customers a sense of stability in uncertain times. With their continued hard work and willingness to meet new expectations, we will rise above future challenges.”

The company says these bonuses amount to an investment of several million dollars in their roughly 10,200 front line workers.

Fareway says it is also seeking additional employees at the distribution center and many retail locations. To apply at Fareway, or to find other opportunities, please visit your local store location and/or Fareway.com/careers/.