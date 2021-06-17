Grocery store chain is moving into the banking business

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Hy-Vee says it is getting into the banking and insurance business.

The grocery store chain says it is launching Hy-Vee Financial Services at locations across its eight-state region. That will allow customers to apply for things like checking and savings accounts, auto and home insurance, home mortgages, consumer loans and pet insurance.

“Customers are now seeking more affordable and more convenient financial options,” says Hy-Vee Chairman, CEO and President Randy Edeker. “By leveraging our ownership of our subsidiary Midwest Heritage, we are able to serve our customers in a new way that meets those needs, while also bringing more value to our Hy-Vee Fuel Saver + Perks and Hy-Vee Plus members.”

Hy-Vee says it has worked with Midwest Heritage to install contactless financial services kiosks in 210 locations. Using the kiosks, customers can access QR codes to learn more about specific services on their mobile device or pick up brochures for more information.

“The in-store kiosks serve as a gateway for Hy-Vee customers to learn more about the affordable offerings available to them,” says Tony Kaska, chairman, CEO and president of Midwest Heritage. “Customers who inquire to learn more about Hy-Vee Financial Services can expect to receive a personalized, high level of service as we help them select the best offerings based on their tailored financial needs and goals.”