Grocery delivery is now an option

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Some grocery stores are offering delivery to help limit the number of customers inside the sore and prevent the coronavirus from spreading.

You should be staying at home right now unless you’re an essential worker, however, grocery shopping is one o the things you’re allowed to get out and do. If you’re not willing to risk the trek to the supermarket, that’s okay, there are services that will deliver to you.

“We haven’t done online grocery shopping – we do a lot of online other shopping,” Herta Matteson said.

Many markets including Hy-Vee, Walmart, Costco, and Target are offering to deliver groceries to your door. It’s all part of an effort to keep you and other shoppers safe by minimizing the risk of contracting COVID-19.

Eric Matteson doesn’t feel that it’s necessary for everyone.

“We do think that online grocery shopping is a good idea for people who are older or physically impaired or have compromised conditions of one sort or the other. I think that it’s a good idea for them.”

The Mattesons are limiting the number of trips they make to the market and only one of them goes at a time. They also use the self-checkout to limit spreading germs.

“I only do my own checkout where it’s possible – I don’t want to endanger too many cashiers,” Herta said.

They’re also wiping down their groceries before putting them in the cupboard. They’re committed to doing all they can to flatten the curve.

“We hope that people will stay safe so that hopefully we’ll be back to a little bit more normal routine, probably more gradually than abruptly, but hopefully in the not too distant future,” Eric said.

While this is one couple who is electing to not have their groceries, there has been an increase in demand. For example, if you want Costco’s same-day delivery you might have to wait for five days. Two-day delivery is running closer to seven to 10 days.

Here is a list of grocery stores and delivery services currently available to Rochester residents:

Hy-Vee

Target

Costco

Walmart

Amazon

Shipt

Instacart