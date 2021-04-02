Grizzlies win first game of Fraser Cup Playoffs

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 500 fans took to the Rochester Rec Center Friday night to watch the Rochester Grizzlies take the ice in the Fraser Cup Playoffs.

After trailing 1-0 just five minutes into the game, the Grizzlies offense quickly ignited. Century High School product, Joey Malugani was the first to put Rochester on the board. Peyton Hart and Cole Gibson each scored two while Hunter Wilmes, Teppei Ueno, Dylan Schneider, and Garrett Smith had one goal each.

Shane Soderwall made 23 saves for Rochester with 24 shots against.

The Grizzlies and Tradesmen return to the Rec Center for game two Saturday night at 7:05 p.m.