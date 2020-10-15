Grizzlies weekend series canceled due to COVID-19

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Grizzlies announced on Wednesday that its home-and-home series with the Wausau RiverWolves on Oct. 16 and 17 had been rescheduled. The team announced on Thursday this was due to COVID-19 complications and "this action was taken out of an abundance of caution in an effort to operate as safely as possible for all of our players, fans, staff and others in attendance."

The Oct. 16 game was scheduled to be played in Rochester has been rescheduled for Jan. 1 at 7:05 p.m. in the Rochester Rec Center. The Oct. 17 game will now be played Nov. 27 at 7:10 p.m. at Marathon Park.

The team continues to work with its medical team to monitor the situation while following policies set forth by the NA3HL, USA Hockey and the Minnesota Department of Health.