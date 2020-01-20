Grizzlies use three unanswered goals to defeat Coulee Region

ROCHESTER, Minnesota - After a weekend of postponements, the Rochester Grizzlies returned to their winning ways, defeating Coulee Region 5-2 Monday.
Rochester is back Friday against Wausau.
