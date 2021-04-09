Grizzlies stun Mustangs to force Game 3

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Grizzlies returned to the Rec Center Friday night for game two of the Central Division Finals.

The Peoria Mustangs jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first period after Connor Bennett scored off the assist from Heath Drye. The Grizzlies would later explode on offense late in the second period. Blake Arneson started the rally with the game-tying goal, followed by two more from Joey Malugani and Dylan Schneider less than a minute later.

The Grizzlies tacked on three more goals in the second period from Teppei Ueno, Joey Fodstad and Hunter Wilmes to take a 6-1 victory.

The series concludes Saturday night in Rochester at 7:05 p.m.