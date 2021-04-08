Grizzlies in a must-win situation Friday night

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Grizzlies are set to continue their playoff journey Friday night, but find themselves in a situation they haven’t seen this season. Following Wednesday’s 2-1 loss to the Peoria Mustangs, the Grizzlies now trail in the best of three series.

If the Grizzlies can win Friday night’s game at the Rochester Rec Center, they will force a game three. If they lose, the season is over. Garrett Smith says their fate will be determined by their mentality.

“I think just taking one period at a time is where we need to start. If we use that one-period mentality that we can take it and win the first game. If it goes to a game three, we’ll have all the momentum,” he said.

The Grizzlies carry one of the most loyal fan bases in the NA3HL. Having a crowd of 500 screaming fans will give them a great boost of energy.

“This place gets loud. It doesn’t matter if there are 200 fans, 500 fans, these people love watching their hockey and we’re just excited to get in front of them.”

The Grizzlies will host the Mustangs in game two of the Central Division Finals Friday night at 7:05 p.m.