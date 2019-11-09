Grizzlies fall to Alexandria 4-3

ROCHESTER, Minnesota - The Rochester Grizzlies continue to struggle against the Alexandria Blizzard, falling 4-3 on Military Appreciation Night.
Grizzlies will next face Coulee Region Nov. 21.
