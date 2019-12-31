Grizzlies end 2019 with win over Wausau

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Grizzlies finished 2019 with a 10-0 victory over Wausau. Hunter Wilmes scored two goals for Rochester. Also in the scoring column were Paul Hofbauer, Michael Heitkamp, Andrejs Bogdanovs, Lucas Newman, Nic Leisen, Cody Reagle, Ethan Noonan, and Noel Parker.
The Grizzlies have won six of their last seven and continue to lead the NA3HL's Central Division.
Rochester travels to Alexandria on Jan. 3, and to North Iowa on Jan. 4.
