ROCHESTER, Minnesota -- The NA3HL announced its regular season schedule Tuesday. The Rochester Grizzlies open up their season Oct. 2 in St. Louis against the Junior Blues.

Rochester's home opener is Oct. 9 hosting the Blues. The team will host 20 regular season games at the Rec Center this season. There is no announcement on how attendance will be impacted.

The NA3HL regular season concludes March 13.