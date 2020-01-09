Grizzlies' Joey Fodstad called up to MN Wilderness

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Grizzlies top scorer, Joey Fodstad, has been called up to the NAHL by the Minnesota Wilderness.

Fodstad will travel with the team to Minot for the weekend.

So far this season, he has accumulated a team-best 39 points which include 20 goals.

He is the third Grizzly to be called up by the Wilderness this season, and the sixth to receive a call up to the NAHL.