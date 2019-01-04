Grizzlies' Hart signs with NAHL team

ROCHESTER, Minnesota -- A first for the hockey team, forward Peyton Hart becomes the first Grizzlie player to sign an NAHL tender, signing with the Janesville Jets. Hart is fourth on the team with 26 points in 28 games on the season. The 17-year-old is a Pewaukee, Wisconsin native and is no stranger to the Janesville area, playing for the Jets U16 team.
