Grizzlies' Hart signs tender with Bruins

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Bruins/Grizzlies farm system is working. The two teams announced on Tuesday that current Rochester captain, Peyton Hart, has signed a tender with the Austin Bruins for the 2020-21 season.
The forward has 14 goals and 38 points, fourth-best on the team this season through 41 games.
With this tender agreement, Hart is no longer eligible for the NAHL draft nor can he be recruited by other teams in the league.
