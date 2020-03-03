Clear

Grizzlies' Hart signs tender with Bruins

The second-year player will head to Austin full-time next season.

Posted: Mar 3, 2020 11:28 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Bruins/Grizzlies farm system is working. The two teams announced on Tuesday that current Rochester captain, Peyton Hart, has signed a tender with the Austin Bruins for the 2020-21 season.

The forward has 14 goals and 38 points, fourth-best on the team this season through 41 games.

With this tender agreement, Hart is no longer eligible for the NAHL draft nor can he be recruited by other teams in the league.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 26°
Albert Lea
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 28°
Austin
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 30°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 26°
Rochester
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 20°
A busy Super Tuesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New Mason City thowing record

Image

Super Tuesday basketball

Image

Voters approve funding for NIACC

Image

Grizzlies' Hart signs tender with Bruins

Image

Bernie supports rally in St. Paul

Image

Republican concerns on Super Tuesday

Image

Snow possible into Wednesday

Image

Voter Priorities

Image

Super Tuesday Importance

Image

How Are Mayo Clinic Visitors Voting?

Community Events