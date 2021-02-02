Grizzlies' Fodstad commits to DIII Concordia

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Joey Fodstad is one of three players on the Rochester Grizzlies’ roster that has been with the program since day one. He has now announced his commitment to DIII Concordia.

Fodstad has 19 points for the Grizzlies this season which includes nine goals and 10 assists through 26 games. He has tallied 104 points through 110 games during his NA3HL career.

Fodstad says he’s looking forward to the remainder of his time in the Med City as the team is a top contender for the Fraser Cup this season.