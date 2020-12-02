Grizzlies' Dylan Schneider to play for Augsburg University

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Grizzlies announced Wednesday that one of their own will be taking his talents to the collegiate level. Grizzlies forward, Dylan Schneider, has announced his intentions to play for Division III Augsburg University.

So far this season, Schneider has tallied 14 goals and eight assists through 16 games. He becomes the eleventh player in Grizzlies history to play collegiate hockey and the ninth to play at the DIII level.

The Grizzlies will travel to Mason City on December 5 for an exhibition game against the North Iowa Bulls.