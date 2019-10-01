Clear
Grinnell College football team in Iowa cancels season after losing 11 players to injuries

Division III school Grinnell College has canceled the remainder of its season because of injuries that whittled its roster to just 28 players.

GRINNELL, Iowa (AP) — Division III school Grinnell College has canceled the remainder of its season because of injuries that whittled its roster to just 28 players.

The school announced Tuesday that it will forfeit its final seven games, starting with Saturday's contest against St. Norbert College. Grinnell says it has lost 11 of its 39 players for some if not all of the season, adding that it is unwilling to compromise the health and safety of its players.

Grinnell lost its first three games by a combined score of 114-3.

