Teams compete in first backyard bbq competition during Eyota Days

EYOTA, Minn.- The heat was on in Eyota on Sunday as people competed in the city's first backyard bbq competition. The contest was part of the final day of Eyota Days. Seven teams went head to head outside of the American Legion Clubroom to see who can smoke the best ribs.

The Eyota Days Committee decided to have the backyard bbq competition after seeing how popular smoking food was during the pandemic.

"We just saw that smoking competitions were becoming the new normal thing to do so we brought it into Eyota this year. Something different, something fun that we can all enjoy outdoors, be together, and celebrate Eyota Days," says committee member Morgan Hammel.

Hammel was also thankful the competitors had some nice weather.

"We couldn't ask for a better weekend. Every single day, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, we've just been blessed with great weather and we couldn't ask for a better day. "

The competition had three winners who all went home with cash prizes.