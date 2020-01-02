Clear

Grief counselors to assist at school after fatal Fillmore County crash

The crash involved two students from the Mabel-Canton school district.

FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. - Grief counselors will be on hand Thursday as students return to classes at Mabel-Canton.

A crash Wednesday killed a 17-year-old boy and injured others. The names of those involved have not been released. The crash involved two students from the Mabel-Canton school district.

The crash happened a little before 10:30 am Wednesday morning on Highway 44 near Mabel. The Minnesota State Patrol said a semi was eastbound on Highway 44 and the car was making a left turn onto North Lyndale St. The semi and car collided in the intersection.

The car went into the ditch and the semi rolled onto its side.

A 17-year-old male who was in the front passenger seat of the car was killed. The driver of the car, a 19-year-old woman from Houston, was airlifted by Mayo One to Gundersen Clinic and is in critical condition.

The backseat passenger was another 17-year-old male, and he suffered significant injuries and was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

