GREENLEAFTON, Minn. – Four of the seven confirmed tornadoes touched down in Fillmore County, and one of them was in the small community of Greenleafton.
Laurie Hendrickson is one property owner who lost a barn, but thankfully all her animals are safe.
She said Monday’s storm came through quickly.
“Probably about 10 minutes later, it hit,” Hendrickson said. “And it didn't last very long. We heard crashing and we heard things hitting the house and stuff like that and came up, and yeah, came out to a mess.”
Hendrickson said workers are replacing downed powerlines at her home.
No matter how powerful the winds, storms like these have a way of bringing communities closer.
“All the people that have been here and have helped,” Hendrickson said. “Whether it's picking up a branch, or we've had neighbors bring food and water. It's just been remarkable. Small town USA, gotta love it.”
While the EF-0 tornado was on the ground for three miles, luckily no injuries or deaths were reported.
Related Content
- Greenleafton residents help each other in cleanup effort : 'Small town USA, gotta love it'
- Small towns are looking at incentives to attract residents and businesses
- Tornado brings Greenleafton community together: 'Everybody helps their neighbor, that's the way it is here'
- Stewartville asks residents to warn loved ones
- Creek cleanup planned
- Cleanup after Presidential visit
- Flood cleanup kits offered to Mason City residents
- Hemp farm being welcomed to small SE Minnesota town
- Dozens of National Guard Soldiers assisting in Freeborn County cleanup effort
- Fox/wolf dogs in town? That's the discussion in a small Freeborn Co. town