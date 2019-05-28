Clear
Greenleafton residents help each other in cleanup effort : 'Small town USA, gotta love it'

While the EF-0 tornado was on the ground for three miles, luckily no injuries or deaths were reported.

Posted: May 28, 2019 8:52 PM
Updated: May 28, 2019 8:59 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

GREENLEAFTON, Minn. – Four of the seven confirmed tornadoes touched down in Fillmore County, and one of them was in the small community of Greenleafton.

Laurie Hendrickson is one property owner who lost a barn, but thankfully all her animals are safe.

She said Monday’s storm came through quickly.

“Probably about 10 minutes later, it hit,” Hendrickson said. “And it didn't last very long. We heard crashing and we heard things hitting the house and stuff like that and came up, and yeah, came out to a mess.”

Hendrickson said workers are replacing downed powerlines at her home.

No matter how powerful the winds, storms like these have a way of bringing communities closer.

“All the people that have been here and have helped,” Hendrickson said. “Whether it's picking up a branch, or we've had neighbors bring food and water. It's just been remarkable. Small town USA, gotta love it.”

