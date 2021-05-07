People break ground for greenhouse at Grand Meadow Public Schools

GRAND MEADOW, Minn- Grand Meadow Public Schools is getting a little bit bigger and students will have an opportunity to do some learning outside the classroom.

On Friday, ground was broken on a new greenhouse. The school received $15,000 for it as part of America's Farmers Grow Rural Education, a program offering farmers the opportunity to nominate rural public school districts stem grants.

"We're really appreciative of not only the Grand Meadow community but our farmers and that were going to have another addition to the school that's going to show great benefits," its superintendent Paul Besel tells KIMT News 3.

The greenhouse will be located outside the school's dome-shaped classrooms. It will improve students education by enhancing and expanding year-round opportunities for stem curriculum. Students will also work together to design the outdoor classroom.

"I feel that this event as well as the greenhouse will enhance an already awesome curriculum," said Besel. "It will enhance the opportunities for students to grow and learn something that they can use for the rest of their lives."

Besel is hoping it will be complete by the end of this school year and fully operational by the next one.