Greene man hospitalized after 1-vehicle crash in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Iowa - A Greene man was injured in a one-vehicle crash Tuesday night.
Jesse Jepperson was, 47, was taken to Floyd County Medical Center after an accident around 9:30 p.m. on C13 west of Ridge Ave.
Authorities say Jepperson was traveling west on C13 when the truck veered to the left and entered the south ditch and hit a field drive embankment head-on.
The crash remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.
The Butler County Sheriff’s Office and Greene Fire and Emergency assisted at the scene.
