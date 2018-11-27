Clear

Greenbelts closed to cars and trucks for the season

Hiking and biking still permitted.

Posted: Nov. 27, 2018 11:54 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – The Wilkinson Pioneer Park Greenbelt and the Shell Rock River Greenbelt from 295th Street to Cerro Gordo County Road B30 are now closed to vehicle traffic

The county conservation board says hiking, biking, and horseback riding are still allowed and snowmobiling on the designated trial will be permitted when there is enough snow. All other motorized vehicles, including ATVs and UTV are now banned for the season.

The Greenbelts are expected to reopen for motor vehicles in late May 2018, weather permitting.

