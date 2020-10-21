Green building honor for DMC officer

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The energy and sustainability director for the City of Rochester and the Destination Medical Center Economic

Development Agency (DMC EDA) has been named a 2020 LEED Fellow by Green Business Certification Inc.

Kevin Bright is among 25 professional to receive the recognition for their mastery of the technical application of LEED, the world’s most widely used green building rating system.

“I’m humbled to receive this award. It is an honor to be recognized among so many great green building and sustainability leaders I consider mentors, thought leaders and sources of inspiration,” says Bright. “I’m taking this recognition to heart and will continue to work to try to leave the same legacy for others, and pay forward the advice, counseling, and mentorship I have received throughout my career.”

LEED Fellows are nominated by their peers and must have made at least 10 years’ worth of exceptional impact on LEED, among other requirements.

“We’re proud to have Kevin as our teammate at DMC, where every day we see his dedication to creating a greener future,” says Lisa Clarke, DMC EDA executive director. “Kevin’s work ensures that developments in the DMC district uphold high sustainability standards, improving and enhancing the environment and quality of life in Rochester. We congratulate him on this well-deserved distinction.”