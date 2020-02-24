Albert Lea restaurant raises money for officer Matson

ALBERT LEA, Minn- As Waseca Police officer Arik Matson recovers from a debilitating gunshot wound the community of Albert Lea is rooting for him. The Matson story is resonating statewide and beyond. In January the Waseca Police officer was shot in the line of duty. In the wake of the shooting, his hometown of Albert Lea jumped into action putting together fundraisers to support Matson and his family

Today the Green Mill Restaurant and Sports Bar hosted a fundraiser for Matson. When customers come in to purchase a meal or a Togo order they show the fundraising voucher and 20 percent of their meal will go to Matson’s family.

Winnie Goette came out today to Green Mill Restaurant and Sports Bar just to help the Matson family.

She knows how quickly doctor bills add up and has lots of respect for the men and women who protect and serve.

"If I see an officer needing help I 'll be right there because they have a thankless job," Goette said.

Judy Kaderabek also came out to show her support.

neither Kaderabek nor Goette know Matson personally but still wanted to help.

"It amazes me the community has pulled together as a community everyone,” Kaderabek “ From prayers to fundraisers to how people are communicating with his family.”

Both ladies say this is what Albert Lea is all about and they are encouraging everyone to help out. The fundraiser ends at 11 pm tonight.