Greater Rochester Rotary hosts Strike Out Polio

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Bowling balls were rolling down the lanes of Bowlocity for a good cause on Sunday. Greater Rochester Rotary held its first Strike Out Polio fundraiser for World Polio Day.

The organization raised money for vaccines against the virus. Polio is a sickness that can affect a person's spinal cord and cause paralysis.

"Rotary has had the number one focus of eradicating polio for years and we're close to getting it done," says member Patricia McCleese. "We have polio surveillance to make sure the countries that don't have polio stay free. We have vaccines, we vaccinate millions of children a year, and we have research."

Greater Rochester Rotary and Rotary International are always looking for ways to eradicate polio. Anyone interested can click here.

Rotary International has reduced polio cases by more than 99.9 percent.