Greater Rochester Rotary has its first "April Tools Day"

ROCHESTER, Minn- April is a great time for spring cleaning and donating items you no longer need including tools. On Saturday, people stopped by 125 Live to say goodbye to their used wrenches, saws, and shovels for Greater Rochester Rotary's "April Tools Day."

The organization collected them to be refurbished and sent out to other non-profits so they can give them to people in need.

"It's a wonderful opportunity to give these tools new life instead of having them sit around in someone's garage," said Judy Wilson, a volunteer for Greater Rochester Rotary. "They are actually refurbished to like-new conditions for people to use."

Some of the places the tools will be donated include 125 Live and Revolutionary Earth.

"Were very appreciative of the Rochester community for dropping off their tools," explained Wilson. "Hopefully this can be an annual event."

The tools will be donated in the fall.