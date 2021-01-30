Greater Minnesota leaders lay out legislative wish list

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities is asking state lawmakers for more support for child care, housing, water infrastructure and aid to local governments this legislative session.

Smaller municipalities are continuing to navigate the economic fallout of the pandemic. Executive Director Bradley Peterson told reporters Friday that preserving the state’s local government aid program is the “absolute single most important thing that the state can do" to support rural communities this year.

The organization is also urging the Legislature to invest in child care services and more housing in their cities — both of which they say are in short supply.