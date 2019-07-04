Clear
Great turnout for Clear Lake's annual Independence Day parade

Marine Corps veteran shares his thoughts on his hometown's celebration

Posted: Jul 4, 2019 8:19 PM
Updated: Jul 4, 2019 9:22 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Many communities across Iowa and the country have been holding Independence Day parades this week, including Clear Lake.

Local veterans, politicians such as State Senator Amanda Ragan and other political organizations, and various businesses were featured in today's parade.

Tony Spencer is a Marine Corps veteran who currently lives in Des Moines, but grew up in Clear Lake, and has attended the parade for years. He says the parade means so much to his hometown.

"It's good because it draws people from the surrounding communities to enjoy themselves. Clear Lake's got a great 4th of July celebration with the parade and the carnival and the fireworks, and the lake of course. I think it's a fun time and everyone enjoys it."

And he holds the day, and the parade, in high regard.

"It makes me proud that there are other Americans in this country that will stand for what we believe in. I wanted to be a part of that, and walk in my father's footsteps as well, and that's what it means. People sacrificing themselves or parts of their lives for freedom."

In addition to "Fireworks over Clear Lake" that begins at 10 p.m. on Friday, the festivities continue all weekend long.

Friday, July 5th:
Arts & Craft Fair 11am-9pm
Evans United Shows Carnival Opens 12pm
(Wrist Band Day - $20 Noon-5pm)
BINGO tent opens 12pm
Live Music: Arch Allies 7pm

Saturday, July 6th:
Arts & Craft Fair 11am-9pm
Evans United Shows Carnival Opens 12pm
BINGO tent opens 12pm
Live Music: The Trip 7pm

Sunday, July 7th: Family Fun Day
Arts & Craft Fair 11am-9pm
​Evans United Shows Carnival opens 12pm
(Wrist Band Day $20, noon-5pm)
​BINGO tent opens 12pm
Family Fun Day Events
Family Feud Game Show 1pm
Family Fun Time Games 3pm
Live Music: Strait Run (Family Band) 7pm

Community Events