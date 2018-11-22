Clear
Great turnout at Clear Lake church's Thanksgiving meal

Nov. 22, 2018
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - Various communities across the area hosted Thanksgiving meals, including the Open Bible Church in Clear Lake.

Around 280 meals full of turkey, mashed potatoes, dressing, green bean casserole, homemade gravy, dinner rolls and plenty of pies were served to those who came through the doors Thursday.

Peggy Davis co-organized the dinner. She's helped served at other church dinners, and says that she's noticed more people in need.

"I think it's probably growing because we have a more elderly population and their kids are going different places now, so there's more people that are maybe home alone or not feeling prepared or able to prepare a meal."

While the church has done meals for RAGBRAI riders in the past, this is the first time they've hosted this type of event inside their building. 

She says there's a plan to host more dinners in the future through a partnership with other churches.

"It'll rotate from church to church, so we won't be doing this next year because another church will, that's within that group. But it'll continue to be in the Clear Lake community, and then they'll also be doing something. We won't have this year for Christmas, and Christmas in a couple years we'll be doing it here."

Leftovers are being donated to the men's and women's shelters in Mason City.

