Great Horned Owls are in Rochester

The bird's habitat is located in a tree in the Northwest part of The Med City

Posted: Mar 22, 2021 6:35 PM
Posted By: Jeremy Wall

ROCHESTER, Minn- Great Horned Owls are calling The Med City home, for now. The baby owlets are around a month old and will leave the nest and start flying in a few weeks.

According to International Owl Center, their nesting locations are limited to what is already built and available. Their nest is located off of the intersection of 55th Street NW and West River Road.

Anyone interested in seeing the owls should keep their visit short, watch them from the road shoulder, and leave dogs and drones at home.

