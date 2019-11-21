Great American Smokeout urges Americans to kick the habit

MASON CITY, Iowa - The American Cancer Society is urging smokers to make today their first smoke day free. November 21st is their annual Great American Smokeout event.

Smoking is the biggest preventable cause of death in the world today. Over 34 million Americans still light up.

In Mason City, Elton Quotskyva talks about how hard it was for him to finally quit. "I quit three times. The last time was ten years ago. It took me probably six months to quit craving cigarettes," he said. Quotskyva says he used a controversial method to finally kick the habit for good and that was vaping. He eventually stopped vaping when he kept leaving his device at home and he just forgot about it.

The American Cancer Society recommends having a concrete plan to quit smoking and use a smoking cessation program. They also have a hotline to help those who are having trouble quitting that is staffed 24 hours a day. That number is 1-800-227-2345. Iowa residents can also call Quitline at 1-800-784-8669.