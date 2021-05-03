Gray Duck Theater & Coffeehouse is now open full-time again

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A popular Rochester hang out is reopening full-time Monday after being closed due to the pandemic.

Gray Duck Theater & Coffeehouse is welcoming guests back again every day from here on out. The owner, Andy Smith, said they were able to briefly open two different times over the course of the past year, but nothing to this effect. Now, you'll see employees behind the bar instead of just the owner. Between private movie showings and support from the community, Smith said that's how the theater is able to get popping again.

Smith explained reopening has been a long time coming, but he wanted to wait until he knew people would feel safe. "We wanted to see how comfortable people were. We want this to be a community space and part of that is making people feel safe here," he said. "And that's in a lot of different areas, whether we're very inclusive and welcoming to a lot of different communities. And in this case, obviously, we wanted to be very health conscious. We didn't want anyone to even double think about coming to the movies. we wanted to wait until people were ready, especially till we could get our whole staff vaccinated."

If you're vaccinated, you can head to Gray Duck Theater & Coffeehouse in May with your vaccination card and get a free cup of coffee. It doesn't apply to to-go orders. For a list of movie showings through June, click here.