Gravely wounded southern Minnesota officer makes steps to recovery

Officer Arik Matson

The pastor of a southern Minnesota police officer who was shot in the head says he is showing small signs in his fight for recovery.

Posted: Jan 16, 2020 8:30 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

Waseca Officer Arik Matson remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Matson was gravely wounded Jan. 6 as he and three officers responded to a call about a suspicious person roaming backyards in Waseca, about 70 miles south of Minneapolis.

The Star Tribune reports Matson's pastor, Kaleb Hurley, says he has a long road ahead of him, but has responded to questions by squeezing a finger or giving a thumbs-up sign.

The 32-year-old Matson is a husband and father to two young girls.

