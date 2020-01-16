The pastor of a southern Minnesota police officer who was shot in the head says he is showing small signs in his fight for recovery.
Waseca Officer Arik Matson remains hospitalized in critical condition.
Matson was gravely wounded Jan. 6 as he and three officers responded to a call about a suspicious person roaming backyards in Waseca, about 70 miles south of Minneapolis.
Officer Arik Matson shot, critically injured
Officer from Freeborn County ambushed in Waseca
Community rallies behind officer who was shot
Man in custody for police officer shooting has long criminal history
The Star Tribune reports Matson's pastor, Kaleb Hurley, says he has a long road ahead of him, but has responded to questions by squeezing a finger or giving a thumbs-up sign.
The 32-year-old Matson is a husband and father to two young girls.
- Gravely wounded southern Minnesota officer makes steps to recovery
