Gravel roads in rough shape after harsh winter

KIMT NEWS 3- The winter has taken its toll on the gravel roads throughout the area. That is the message a number of county engineers want to get out to the public.

Local county engineers said crews are out repairing the gravel roads but they are in some of the worst conditions they have seen in years because of the brutal winter. Ruts, holes and more can be seen traveling the rural roads. The Worth County Engineer said they are asking people to lighten their loads when traveling on gravel and to limit traffic if possible. That’s something those who live on the gravel roads said they understand.

“You can’t drive real fast on the roads right now; they will suck you right in,” said Steve Wise of Mason City. “We have four wheel drive cars, which is a little better, but two wheel drive trucks might get stuck in some of these roads. Especially if they have no weight.”