Gravel road warning in northeast Iowa

DECORAH, Iowa – The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers about the condition of gravel roads in the county.
It is describing many of those roads as “impassable” to both small and two-wheel drive vehicles due to the spring thaw and the resulting mud.
The Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to consider alternate routes or use of a bigger, four-wheel drive vehicle if you must use a gravel road.
