Gratitude that knows no bounds: transplant recipient on what she's thankful for this holiday

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Sister Ann Mahany and Sister Patricia Hackett have been coming to Rochester's Gift of Life Transplant House once a year since 2014 when Sister Mahany received a liver transplant from Mayo Clinic.

The two were not able to make their annual check-up trip last November due to the pandemic. But, when they were finally able to make it to the Med City, Sister Mahany was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

When asked how the journey of the past few years has been for you, Sister Mahany's answer seemed like an easy one.

"I'm just so grateful to God. It's one day at a time, but the prayers...people have been so good. And that's what gets me through the day," said Sister Mahany.

Sister Mahany and Sister Hackett compared the work of Gift of Life and all the Mayo doctors and nurses to ministry.

"They're so kind and caring about each patient," said Sister Mahany. "I hope that never changes because it means so much when you're the one receiving and nervous and you don't know what you're going to hear for the day."

They said Gift of Life is a home away from home and said the support from people like Director Mary Wilder has meant the world to them.

"I'm just so grateful to God for the kindness of people," said Sister Mahany. "You know what? We need that so much today. We need kindness. And I feel like I've received it in abundance."

Sister Mahany and Sister Hackett's gratitude for life and love for God felt immeasurable.