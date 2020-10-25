'Grateful' Byron Bears continue to dominate on the field

BYRON, Minn. - "We told our kids, 1-0 every week, that's the goal," Byron Head Coach Ben Halder said.

The Byron Bears have made things look easy this year, crushing opponent after opponent. Just nine days ago, they shut out Winona 28-0, ending the Winhawks 25-game regular season winning streak.

In a normal year, the Bears would be a favorite to make the state tournament, but Halder and his team aren't dwelling on the what ifs, but instead, they're just thankful to be on the field.

"One thing we've talked to our kids about is gratitude," Halder said. "Just grateful that we have this opportunity because there's lots of people in a normal year don't have this opportunity just to play and have a nice season."

On the offensive side, there might not be a better running back in the state than senior Austin Freerkson. Armed by a strong o-line, the Minnesota-Duluth commit has scored 11 touchdowns in just three games.

"This is the best o-line, top to bottom that we've had," Halder said. "These guys communicate with each other, they know the system and so they've been helpful with helping Austin really showcase his skills."

Mankato East, Kasson-Mantorville and Mayo finish out the regular season slate. Byron has looked good so far, but Halder doesn't want his players buying too much into the hype.

"Every game you better bring it because everyone's looking to beat you now," he said. "Humility is a good thing, be humble and keep working hard and our kids have done a pretty good job at that."

Byron will host Mankato East Saturday at 1 P.M.