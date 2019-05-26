Grassroots organization hopes to make big difference in farming and feeding people in need

ROCHESTER, Minn. - There's a growing effort to turn a backyard or even a rooftop into a garden to feed pople in need.

That effort is a volunteer group in Rochester called Revolutionary Earth Farm.

"We're trying to do two very simple things, save the earth and feed the poor," founder Christopher Brenna said.

The organization is accomplishing its mission by having people donate their backyards and turning that space into community gardens. The food grown is then available to anyone who may need it.

For Brenna, it's proof grass lawns are more than just space on the yard, it's space that can be used to help the hearth and our neighbors.

"We have a farm here that we're not using. The average vegetable travels between 1,200 and 1,500 miles," he said. "This is beautiful country, this is God's country. We have a farm right here. Let's start farming it and we can farm it in a particular way...which is a compassionate way that doesn't monetize it."

While in relatively infant stages, Brenna hopes to continue the organization's mission by also creating a composting system and getting more volunteers to help maintain gardens.

If you'd like to get involved in the organization, which started in December of 2018, click here.