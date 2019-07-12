Grassroots Lights For Liberty vigil held in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa - As the sun began to set, candles were lit in solidarity with those who are being held in immigrant detention centers. Eve Zimmerman planned tonight's vigil.

"I keep thinking about all the things that are happening and I'm not doing anything about them and I think 'what can I do?' Then I get this Facebook post that talks about lights for liberty and it says you can go somewhere, you can have something, you can just sit in your front yard yourself," she said.

She maintains immigration is built into this nation, and caring for immigrants is a moral obligation.

"My family are immigrants, their families are immigrants. We need to treat immigrants like people," she said.

Midge Gaylor, who also attended the vigil, said she is troubled by the politicizing of the issue.

"I am not against enforcing our immigration, but I do not think we should be violating our own laws to do it. They have a legal right to present themselves at the border," she said.

About 10 people attended the vigil. Several cars slowed down to read the signs; one honked in support.