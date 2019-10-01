Grassley says whistleblower should be heard out

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on House Democrats' impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump (all times local):

Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley says a whistleblower who filed a complaint about President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine "ought to be heard out and protected" and his or her requests for confidentiality should be respected.

Trump said Monday that "we're trying to find out" the whistleblower's identity even though the person is protected by the Whistleblower Protection Act.

Some Republicans have criticized the whistleblower for relying in part on information from White House aides. Grassley says such second-hand information "should not be rejected out of hand."

Grassley says "no one should be making judgments or pronouncements without hearing from the whistleblower first and carefully following up on the facts."

The Iowa senator is a longtime advocate for whistleblowers and the chairman of the Senate Finance Committee.