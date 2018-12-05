Clear

Grassley says he will not support 2020 GOP challengers to Trump

U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa)

Welcomes anyone to campaign in the Iowa caucuses.

Posted: Dec. 5, 2018 3:16 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Sen. Chuck Grassley says he will not support any Republican challenger to President Donald Trump in the primary ahead of the 2020 election.

Grassley said Wednesday he will be supporting Trump.

He says anyone is welcome to campaign in Iowa, which holds the first in the nation caucus, "but Chuck Grassley won't be appearing with them."

Grassley, first elected in 1980 and soon to become the Senate's most senior Republican, credits Trump with keeping campaign promises that include signing a tax cut, getting European nations to pay more for their own defense and fighting for improved free trade through his tariff battles with China and other trade partners.

Outgoing Ohio Gov. John Kasich says he's seriously considering challenging Trump for the 2020 GOP presidential nomination.

A passing cold front tonight will cool us way down to end the week.
