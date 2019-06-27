Clear
Grassley calls for more Alzheimer's research funding

June is Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month.

WASHINGTON, DC – June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month.

Iowa’s senior U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley spoke Thursday on the Senate floor about the disease that affects more than five million Americans.

“Today, I’d like to talk about Alzheimer’s disease. June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month. It’s important to recognize the impact Alzheimer’s has on families in Iowa and across the country. This disease robs Americans of their memories and impacts their ability to speak, pay attention and exercise judgement. The best way for Congress to help with Alzheimer's disease is to ensure adequate research funding to find treatments. As Congress considers appropriations for next year, we should continue to fund research and work toward curing this disease.”

Experts say one in three elderly patients dies with Alzheimer’s or dementia. It’s projected to cost America 236 billion dollars this year to care for Alzheimer’s patients, and may cost up to one trillion dollars by 2050 if a cure has not been found.

