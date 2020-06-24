Grants available for small businesses impacted by the pandemic

KIMT News 3 - More help is available for small business owners who are struggling because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development is offering $10,000 grants through the Minnesota Small Business Relief Grants program. A little more than $60 million is available statewide, with $30 million available for Greater Minnesota.

The grants can be used for expenses like rent, mortgage payments , and utility bills. Even as businesses reopen and start to get back to normal, they're still encouraged to apply.

"You might feel that June is going well so far, we'll be good next month. But you don't know what the rest of the year is going to look like. And so if you can obtain some of that funding and have a cushion so that you can stay open, keep paying your employees, keep buying your supplies,it's a really good idea even if a business feels like they be okay now," said Noelle Hagen, Assistant Executive Director of the Albert Lea Economic Development Agency.

Eligibility requirements include, but are not limited to:

-50 or fewer full-time employees.

-Permanent physical location in Minnesota.

-Majority-owned by permanent Minnesota resident.

-Businesses must be able to demonstrate hardship as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The applications are due on July 2nd at 5:00pm. To apply, click here:

https://mn.gov/deed/business/financing-business/deed-programs/relief/