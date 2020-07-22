Grants available for Freeborn Co. business owners

ALBERT LEA, Minnesota - If you're a business owner in Albert Lea or Freeborn County, you might be able to apply for grant money.

The Albert Lea Economic Development Agency has opened applications for the Freeborn County COVID-19 Relief Forgivable Grant. Eligible businesses that meet criteria, such as having been in operation prior to March 1, 2020, demonstrating at leas a 20% revenue loss during the month of April, have less than 35 employees, and operate within Freeborn County, can receive anywhere between $4,500-$52,500. The funds can be used on things like rent or mortgage payments, payroll, working capital and other operational costs.

Mary Packer-Umstead has owned the Mary-Go-Round Shoppe in downtown for over three decades. The consignment store, which sells clothing, furniture, jewelry and glassware, has built up a solid customer base over the years. But COVID-19 concerns, as well as recovering from chemotherapy and radiation treatment due to cancer, forced the store to be closed from Valentine's Day to July 1. During that time, her customers, as well as neighboring and even competing consignment shops, had her back.

"Having to be closed for the COVID was a bit of a blessing for me because I couldn't work. I'm tickled to see everybody again, and glad to see all of my regular customers."

Recently, Packer-Umstead applied for the ALLEDA's forgivable loan program, which has since changed to the forgivable grant.

"I applied for the PPP, but I didn't qualify for that, and I applied late. A lot of that money went to the bigger businesses, and not to the small mom and pops. Which...we need it too."

She believes the grants will be a great help, and recommends other business owners apply.

"We still have to pay our rent, our gas and electric, our bills, our insurance. Hopefully this will be a blessing as well."

If you already applied for the forgivable loan, you won't have to re-apply for the grant.